Merriam marks opening of new playground at Quail Creek Park

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 18, 2017 10:00 am · Comments
The new Quail Creek equipment opened to the public on Saturday.

Merriam residents in the Antioch Hills and Peppertree neighborhoods have a shiny new destination for the kids to get their ya yas out.

The freshly installed playground equipment at Quail Creek Park opened for use on Saturday.

The new equipment, which cost $75,000, features a variety of cable climbing, balance and swinging elements, including a saucer swing that allows more than one kid to ride at the same time. Additionally, there a Volta spinner, a more modern take on the merry-go-round, and some percussion elements that allow kids to make sounds and music.

Installation of the new equipment began August 30.

The previous playground at Quail Creek Park included a traditional mix of slides and climbing.

A rendering of the new Quail Creek playground.

Categories : Merriam, Parks

