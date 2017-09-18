Man wanted for multiple bomb threats to Roeland Park store arrested

A Kansas City, Kan., man wanted for making multiple bomb threats in Roeland Park, prompting the evacuation of shoppers over the summer, has been located and taken into custody.

Roeland Park police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Larry Wilbanks last week, but were initially unable to locate him. On Sunday night, however, law enforcement agents located Wilbanks and took him into custody. He was booked into Wyandotte County Jail Sunday and is being transported to Johnson County Jail, where he will face charging.

“It was a long tedious investigation, however we never give up on items that affect our entire community,” said Roeland Park Police Chief John Morris. “It was a group effort on part of all our officers, staff, district attorney office, media, and local business associates that made it possible for us to locate our suspect.”

Wilbanks will be held on $500,000 bond and face multiple charges of aggravated criminal threat.