If it’s the Friday afternoon before the Lancers’ first home football game of the year, Mission Road is going to be hopping from 2 to 2:40 p.m., folks

The annual Lancer Day Parade made its way from the high school to the Village Shops, where students held a pep rally ahead of tonight’s much-anticipated football game against rival Rockhurst. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at SM North District Stadium.

Check out some — in fact, quite a few! — pics from the big parade below.

