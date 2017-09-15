Rep. Holscher delivers local groups’ letters opposing ‘school choice’ initiatives to Betsy DeVos at JCCC visit

Lenexa Rep. Cindy Holscher used the occasion of Betsy DeVos’s visit to Johnson County Community College on Thursday to hand deliver a selection of letters from area education advocates opposing the “school choice” efforts favored by the U.S. Secretary of Education.

At a reception inside JCCC, Holscher approached DeVos and gave her a folder with letters from the MainStream Coalition, Education First Shawnee Mission, Stand Up Blue Valley and Game on for Kansas Schools.

Here’s the update Holscher posted on her Facebook page about the exchange:

This evening I was invited to attend a reception for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at JCCC. To say Sec. DeVos and I are are on different pages regarding our views on education would be an understatement. DeVos favors charter schools, vouchers and privatization. I oppose those measures and believe we must invest in ALL children through our public schools.

I took the opportunity tonight to present her with an envelope containing my written statement (outlining the importance of investing in public schools) along with similar statements from local education advocacy groups. I also invited her to come visit one of our award winning public schools. We will keep making our voices heard at every opportunity!!!! Below is copy from the letter submitted by Education First Shawnee Mission: