Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How important are ACT scores in measuring a high school’s success?

With the release of the ACT organization’s annual report on college and career readiness, school districts across the country are comparing their students’ performance on the college entrance exam with state and national averages.

In Shawnee Mission, all five traditional high schools performed above the averages for both the state of Kansas (21.7 on a 36 point scale) and the nation (21). State education officials note, however, that Kansas’s scores this year were at a five-year low, causing concern.

“Unfortunately, this year’s ACT results are further evidence that Kansas educational progress has stagnated at best and begun to decline at worst,” Mark Tallman of the Kansas Association of School Boards told the Topeka Capital-Journal.

How important do you view ACT scores in measure a high school’s effectiveness in preparing students for college and careers? Why?