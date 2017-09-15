Thank You to our 1,168 subscribers

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How important are ACT scores in measuring a high school’s success?

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 15, 2017 11:45 am · Comments
Mark Tallman of the Kansas Association of School Boards.

Mark Tallman of the Kansas Association of School Boards.

With the release of the ACT organization’s annual report on college and career readiness, school districts across the country are comparing their students’ performance on the college entrance exam with state and national averages.

In Shawnee Mission, all five traditional high schools performed above the averages for both the state of Kansas (21.7 on a 36 point scale) and the nation (21). State education officials note, however, that Kansas’s scores this year were at a five-year low, causing concern.

“Unfortunately, this year’s ACT results are further evidence that Kansas educational progress has stagnated at best and begun to decline at worst,” Mark Tallman of the Kansas Association of School Boards told the Topeka Capital-Journal.

How important do you view ACT scores in measure a high school’s effectiveness in preparing students for college and careers? Why?

How important are ACT scores in measuring a high school’s performance?





  • Important

    11

  • Neutral

    2

  • Not Important

    7
Submit
Results
FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Pulse of NEJC

Comments

Comments

Related

Shawnee Mission at-large board member Brad Stratton.

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Should the next SMSD superintendent be required to have a doctorate?

Labor-Day-Trip

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How will you be spending Labor Day Weekend?

Kevin_Yoder_Town_Hall

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How would you grade Rep. Kevin Yoder’s town hall appearance?

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.