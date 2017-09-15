Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

SM East students collecting donations for high school destroyed by Hurricane Harvey at Lancer Day Parade. A group of Shawnee Mission East students will be heading down the Lancer Day Parade route this afternoon carrying neon green cans to collect donations for Rockport-Fulton High School, which was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. Ava Backer, the senior leading the effort, has been in contact with Rockport-Fulton Principal Scott Rogers about the drive, and will be arranging to transfer all funds donated to the school’s rebuilding efforts. “Also, at the entrance of the football game on Friday night at SMN, we will have the same jugs collecting donations and a large collection table sponsored by pep club to collect school supplies,” Backer said.

47th Street Community Walk set for Saturday. Residents of the neighborhoods surrounding the revitalized 47th Street corridor bordering Kansas City, Kan., Roeland Park and Westwood will have the opportunity to chat with members of the redevelopment project team about their vision for the future of the area on Saturday. A community walk and tour will depart from the Retail Grocers Association, 2809 W 47th Street, at 11 a.m. It is expected to take between 45 minutes and an hour.

Community paper shredding and electronics recycling event to be held at Fairway City Hall Saturday. Residents of Fairway, Mission, Mission Hills, Mission Woods, Roeland Park, Westwood and Westwood Hills can drop off sensitive documents they want to have destroyed at a community paper shredding event at Fairway City Hall from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Residents must show proof of ID in one of the participating cities to take advantage of the free service. Secure e-Cycle will also be on site collecting unwanted electronics for recycling. There are fees of $15 for computer monitors and $25 for televisions. Other electronics are free.

Briarwood Girl Scouts plan lemonade stand for Colonial Gardens fire victims, hurricane relief. Girl Scouts from Troop 619 out of Briarwood Elementary will be holding a lemonade stand outside the school Saturday to raise money for victims of the recent fire at the Colonial Gardens apartment complex as well as hurricane relief. The sale will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.