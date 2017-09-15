In mail-in election, Merriam voters approve measure to fund new $30 million community, aquatic center

Merriam voters have given a strong show of support to city leaders’ proposal for a new, $30 million community and aquatic center to be built on the site of the current pool and adjacent Varva Park.

Preliminary results from the Johnson County Election Office show that 67.5 percent of participants in a mail-in election voted in favor of a 10-year, 1/4 percent sales tax to raise $24 million that will be put to the construction of the new center. Ballots went out to Merriam households in late August, and had to be received by noon today to be counted. Initial results show that just under 2,500 residents submitted ballots in the election.

The vote will be certified by the Johnson County Board of Canvassers next Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The proposed community center facility will include 66,000 feet of activity and operations space, with an indoor/outdoor pool, a full-size gym, and a walking/jogging track, among other amenities. City staff had recommended moving forward with the plan for a new center over other options for dealing with the significant infrastructure and maintenance problems at the existing Irene B. French Community Center.

The city council is expected to approve a resolution at its next meeting, Sept. 25, accepting the vote of residents. If plans move forward as scheduled, the new center would be able to open sometime in 2020.