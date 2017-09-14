Roeland Park police looking for man wanted on warrant for bomb threats

Roeland Park police are looking to serve a man wanted on a warrant for a number of bomb threats made in the city.

Police say Larry Wilbanks, 42, is suspected of having made several aggravated criminal threats to organizations here. Wilbanks had a $500,000 bond issued for his detention in Johnson County Jail.

Police have not located the suspect at this time, but are asking for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact local police or the TIPS Hotline.

Wilbanks’ last known address is in Kansas City, Kan.