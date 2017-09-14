Thank You to our 1,166 subscribers

Roeland Park narrows new logo design candidates to two

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 14, 2017 11:40 am · Comments
The Roeland Park City Council has narrowed potential new logos for the city down to two.

By Holly Cook

Rebranding efforts for Roeland Park continued Monday as councilmembers narrowed down potential design themes to two selections.

Sample logos from Concept 1 (above) and Concept 2, the two finalists.

One of the final concepts being considered integrates an “organic, fun, modern, and artistic approach” and focuses on the city as a rooted community “growing with vibrance and life.”

This concept utilizes roots and leaves in a circular design. Potential mottos for this concept include “uniquely rooted”, “take root” and “rooted in community.” Councilmembers Michael Poppa, Erin Thompson and Teresa Kelly picked this concept as their top choice.

The other concept being considered takes a “fun, modern, and stylistic approach that evokes a sense of community and home” and features a Roeland Park-style home and trees. Mayor Joel Marquardt said this concept was his favorite of the four presented.
Potential mottos for this concept include “perfectly situated”, “more than a City, a home” and “a place to call home.”

“It’s so direct, so applicable and easily transferable,” Marquardt said.

Councilmember Michael Rhoades also picked this design as his top choice.

A third concept was voted down, despite being a top pick for several councilors including councilmember Sheri McNneil. This design depicted a family walking beneath a tree and featured the text “est in 1951.”

“If I was looking for a new place to live, this one would really reach out,” McNeil said.

A fourth concept, which focused on a single tree, was also removed from future consideration.

Vireo, a Kansas City-based planning and design firm, will continue to work with councilors in finalizing a concept theme, logo and motto.

Vireo’s concept briefs for each design are embedded below. Councilmembers voted to continue working with Concept 1 and Concept 2. Concepts 3 and 4 were eliminated.

