Overland Park crews installing bike lane markings on Lamar, Grant, Grandview and 99th Ter.

Motorists and cyclists may notice some new markings on roads in northern Overland Park in the coming weeks.

As part of the city’s effort to implement the bicycle master plan adopted by the city council in 2015, construction crews are adding new bike route markings on a number of area streets. Crews recently completed installing markings on Lamar from 95th Street to 103rd Street after finishing a chip sealing project there.

“After the street was chip sealed by a contractor, they were responsible for replacing the existing pavement markings that were covered up and any new additions,” said Overland Park Traffic Engineer Brian Shields. “Since Lamar is a bike route on the master plan and gets much use by bicyclists as a key north-south route through the city, it made sense to have the contractor add the bike markings on the portion they are responsible for between 95th and 103rd.”

Crews will be adding markings to the following streets after chip sealing is complete as well:

Lowell from 79th to 87th

Grandview from 95th to 103rd

Grant from 87th to 91st

99th Terrace from Carter to Antioch

Sheets said the city is putting out a contract for bid that will include adding new bike route markings to Lamar and other northern Overland Park streets before the end of this year.