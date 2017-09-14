Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Library foundation’s signature event just a month away. “The Library Lets Loose,” the Johnson County Library Foundation’s signature event, is coming soon. The 21st annual installment of the event, which features food and drink pairings, interactive experiences and local music, helps raise funds for important literacy programs. This year’s honorary hosts are Ann and Bob Regnier. Tickets for the event are $75 per person, or $50 per person for teachers, librarians and educators. You can register for the event here.

Prairie Village native leading research project on Alzheimer’s in Fairway. Jeffrey Burns, MD, worked in Virginia and St. Louis before returning to his native northeast Johnson County to become co-director of the University of Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Center in Fairway. At present he’s running a clinical trial on potential ways to prevent the disease. [Metro doctor conducting Alzheimer’s study to figure out how to prevent devastating disease — WDAF]

Welder receives endorsement from Our Revolution in 3rd Congressional District race. Brent Welder, a Bonner Springs labor attorney, earned the endorsement of Our Revolution Kansas City, a progressive group largely affiliated with Bernie Sanders’ political philosophy. Welder met with members of the group in Mission on Monday. “All too often we have settled for Democratic candidates that are ‘good enough,’” said Paula Sayles, a Shawnee resident who is vice president of Our Revolution Kansas City. It’s time to organize around someone who will fight for us. We are energized and motivated to do everything we can to ensure Brent is our Congressman.”