Noting that problem seems to be getting worse, Roeland Park council moves to repair sinkholes from summer storm

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 13, 2017
Roeland Park saw two new sinkholes open up in the wake of recent storms. Photos courtesy city of Roeland Park.

By Holly Cook

During a special called meeting Monday, the Roeland Park City Council unanimously voted in favor of approving a $105,366 bid from J. Richardson Construction to remove and replace a failed section of storm water pipe at 57th Street and Roeland Drive. The corrugated metal pipe failed following severe storms in late July and caused two sink holes in the rear yards of residents.

Councilmember Erin Thompson moved to approve the bid and the motion was seconded by councilmember Tim Janssen.
One of the residents impacted by the pipe repair, Mike Muenks, asked the council for details on the project’s start date and how his yard and his neighbor’s would be accessed during the project.

Director of public works Jose Leon said he expected construction to start within the next three weeks and hoped to wrap up the improvements in the fall. Leon also said the homeowners’ yards would be repaired.

“We will restore the yard to as good or better condition as it was before we got there,” Leon said.

Several councilmembers emphasized the importance of having the issue addressed as soon as possible.

“We all agree…this is an emergency situation and it needs to be taken care of judiciously and quickly,” councilmember Teresa Kelly said.

Councilmember Ryan Kellerman pointed out the sink holes were continuing to worsen.

“It’s a growing maintenance problem,” Kellerman said.

