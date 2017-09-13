Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Thank You to our 1,166 subscribers

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 13, 2017 7:18 am · Comments
A sign from the original Mission Shopping Center hangs prominently on the Johnson County Museum walls.



Johnson County Museum receives $25,000 from Waste Management. The Johnson County Museum Foundation announced this week that it had received a $25,000 donation from Wast Management. The company said it made the gift in recognition of the work the organization has done to provide a children’s education experience with the KidScape area. Since the museum opened in the new Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center in June, more than 30,000 visitors have gone through its displays.

SM East grad Andy Spencer takes second place in major college tournament. SM East graduate and University of Kansas sophomore Andy Spencer notched the first top-five finish of his career in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, finishing second place at the Badger Invitational. Spencer shot a -10 206 through three rounds, two strokes behind eventual winner Chandler Phillips of Texas A&M.

Shawnee kid organizing diaper drive for hurricane relief. Shawnee resident Grant Schroeder and his family are hoping to spur area residents to contribute diapers and wipes to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The Schroeders are working with the Shawnee and Lenexa Police Departments to collect donated diapers and wipes in their station lobbies. The Schroeders plan on driving all the donations made by Friday down to Houston.

