Developer, city begin process of vetting new development at 75th and Quivira in Shawnee

By Andy Graham

The Shawnee City Council gave the go-ahead for developers to conduct a study on the feasibility and potential use of city tax incentives to build a new mixed-use development at the northeast corner of 75th Street and Quivira.

The location – once a top shopping center in the area, anchored by a Dillon’s and other retail – sold to Mission Peak Capital last year. Councilmembers hope the new development will improve the area, which has fallen into disrepair. At present, a Starbuck’s, Planet Sub and small grocery/convenience store remain on the property.

The developer, MP Westbrooke North, LLC, has indicated that it will propose the following for the site:

101,300 square feet of retail and restaurant space; and

508 residential units with associated parking structure and underground parking

At Monday’s meeting, some residents expressed concern about whether apartments that would be part of the project had the the potential to increase crime, noise and density in the neighborhood.

Mayor Michelle Distler said Shawnee Police have recently begun extra patrols around the property and that she would never lend the city’s support to a project that would have a negative impact on the area.

“The last thing we want to do is increase crime in the city,” Distler said. “I live across the street and would not do anything detrimental for my sixth-grade daughter.”

Other residents wondered whether a project at that site would is a good use of public finance incentives.

Councilmember Mickey Sandifer said the city was not interested in a low-quality development, and that the public-private partnership may be needed to get the project moving forward.

“The property went up for auction, and we didn’t want it to go for a low price,” he said. “It won’t be a slumlord project for what they paid for it. And without incentives, it will stay like it is.”

The developer has indicated that it plans on requesting a tax increment financing district along with a Community Improvement District (CID), and plans to begin the project upon securing the requested public-private partnership and appropriate land use approvals.

That council approved the measure 5-1, with Councilmember Mike Kemmling voting against. Councilmen Brandon Kenig and Jim Neighbor were absent.