Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Deadline for Prairie Village Teen Council applications is Sept. 22. Prairie Village high school juniors and seniors interested in joining the Prairie Village Teen Council must submit their applications by Sept. 22. This year, the city is offering two members of the teen council the opportunity to attend a National League of Cities conference in Charlotte or Washington, D.C. More information on the program is available here.

Leawood man killed walking on Highway 10 outside Lawrence. Kansas authorities on Monday released the identity of a man killed while walking along Highway 10 outside Lawrence shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Douglas Petty, 74, of Leawood, died shortly after being struck by a vehicle. Law enforcement agents say they do not yet know why Petty was walking on the highway.

Mission student earns “Asparagus Club” grocery scholarship. Cara Mahon, a Mission native, is the recipient of this year’s National Grocers Association Asparagus Club Scholarship, which provides its recipient with $2,000 per semester for up to four semesters to pursue studies for a career in the grocery industry. Mahon is pursuing a masters degree in strategic planning and interactive media and works as a media specialist for Associated Wholesale Grocers.