With completion of pool upgrades, Matt Ross Community Center improvement projects wrapped up

A months-long process to update the amenities throughout the Matt Ross Community Center in Overland Park is complete.

With the opening of the leisure pool on Friday, the city has polished off a lengthy list of projects that touched on the center’s gym, natatorium, fitness studios and play structures.

Below is a summary of the upgrades that were completed over the summer provided by the city:

Explorer Room – The indoor playground that was installed prior to the facility opening in August of 2007 has been removed and replaced with a brand new bigger playground and safety flooring. The playground is equipped with electronic interactive panels and more obstacle features throughout.

Spin Studio – Changing the facility to fit the growing needs of the residents and patrons, the game room at Matt Ross was converted to a permanent spin cycle studio. The room previously housed vending, arcade games and two pool tables. This new space allows the community center to offer new spin classes as the needs increase and opens space in the previously shared studio for new class options in the near future.

Fitness Floor – The fitness floor at Matt Ross underwent an expansion of its electrical and data capacity needs. When the facility was built, the need for electrical and data capability for each piece of cardio equipment was not needed. Now a decade later, the needs and features of the equipment has changed as have the needs of the citizens and patrons. Following this renovation, Matt Ross now has the ability to have every piece of cardio equipment plugged in and hard wired into the internet. In addition, the fitness area was given an upgrade with new carpet, fans, flooring and customer service desk.

Natatorium – The pools at Matt Ross also received a great amount of loving care as the pools and slide tower were blasted with dry ice to remove any loose paint, rust or buildup. Then a fresh coat of paint was applied to help protect these vital areas for the coming years of service. In addition, the water play features in the Leisure Pool were replaced with new features. The new water table and water helix fountain give citizens and patrons of all ages new ways to play and explore the waters at Matt Ross.

Gym – At the beginning of July, contractors sanded the gym floors all the way back down to the hardwood. This marks the first time in nearly a decade that the floors have undergone such a thorough refinishing. With new lines for basketball, volleyball, pickleball and badminton the courts at Matt Ross are ready for years of activity.