Target looking to start selling beer at its Mission location

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 11, 2017 9:00 am · Comments

Target_Stock

The Target at 6100 Broadmoor in Mission is looking to begin selling beer in the coming months.

At a committee meeting last week, the Mission City Council gave initial approval to the company’s application for a cereal malt beverage license, advancing it to the city council meeting next week for final approval. Assuming it is approved, Target would be able to start stocking beer and other malt beverage on its shelves. The company would have to get a license renewal every 12 months.

Asked by councilman Ron Appletoft why the company hadn’t looked to sell alcoholic beverages at the Mission location until now, City Administrator Laura Smith suggested that the company had made a bigger push into the grocery items market in recent years.

 

