Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Overland Park Fire, Police Departments holding Sept. 11 memorial service. Members of the Overland Park Fire and Police Departments will be holding a memorial service at the city’s 9/11 Memorial, 12401 Hemlock, throughout the morning. The services include moments of silence at key points from the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, including the moments the planes struck the towers, the moment the plane hit the Pentagon, and when the towers collapsed.

Engineering company announces relocation to northern Overland Park. Actavo Engineering Services, which currently has its headquarters in North Kansas City, announced last week that it would be relocating to the Cloverleaf Office Complex in northern Overland Park in the coming months. The company suggested it is likely to add an additional 40 jobs to its payroll in the next year.

Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA announces Sept. 26 forum for school board candidates. The Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA will host a forum for the candidates running for Shawnee Mission Board of Education at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Center for Academic Achievement.