Thank You to our 1,158 subscribers

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 11, 2017 7:24 am · Comments
Members of the Overland Park fire and police departments recognized the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks last year.

Members of the Overland Park Fire Department recognize the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks last year.

Overland Park Fire, Police Departments holding Sept. 11 memorial service. Members of the Overland Park Fire and Police Departments will be holding a memorial service at the city’s 9/11 Memorial, 12401 Hemlock, throughout the morning. The services include moments of silence at key points from the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, including the moments the planes struck the towers, the moment the plane hit the Pentagon, and when the towers collapsed.

Engineering company announces relocation to northern Overland Park. Actavo Engineering Services, which currently has its headquarters in North Kansas City, announced last week that it would be relocating to the Cloverleaf Office Complex in northern Overland Park in the coming months. The company suggested it is likely to add an additional 40 jobs to its payroll in the next year.

Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA announces Sept. 26 forum for school board candidates. The Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA will host a forum for the candidates running for Shawnee Mission Board of Education at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Center for Academic Achievement.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : NEJC morning roundup

Comments

Comments

Related

Shawnee-Mission-SD-Teens_Grease-Ensemble

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

CarShow_Flickr

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Photo via Twitter user @Azek90.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.