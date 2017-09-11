As Irma battered Florida coast, Prairie Village kids hit the street to raise relief funds with lemonade stand

News about the devastation wrought by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma has been hard to miss the past few weeks.

So as images of the latest storm’s assault of the Florida coast circulated Sunday, a group of Prairie Village kids decided to figure out a way to help. Kids from the Hoover, DeMarco and Stanley families that live near Porter Park got together and came up with the idea of organizing a lemonade stand. They pooled their own money to buy some cookies and supplies to make lemonade, and set up shop at the corner of 74th Street and Tomahawk Road. After about four hours of work, they’d raised $115.

“It was the children’s idea to do this, and the people were so excited that they had the idea on their own that generosity abounded,” said mom Jeannine DeMarco.

The kids are planning to meet after school today to decide which charities to give the money they raised.