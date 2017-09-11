Among 3 large JoCo districts, Shawnee Mission high schools have widest variance of college readiness outcomes according to ACT results

Results from high school students’ performance on the ACT exam released last week show that of the three large Johnson County districts, Shawnee Mission high schools have the widest variance of college readiness outcomes.

Shawnee Mission ranked third among the three big districts — Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley and Olathe — in terms of districtwide ACT composite averages. Shawnee Mission’s district composite score this year was 23.6 compared to Olathe’s 23.8 and Blue Valley’s 25.4. Last year, Olathe and Shawnee Mission both had districtwide composites of 23.9, behind Blue Valley, which set a district record at 25.9.

Among the five Blue Valley schools, there was a range of 1.2 points between the highest school average, Blue Valley North at 26.1, and the lowest, Blue Valley Northwest at 24.9.

In Olathe, the range was 2.4, with Olathe Northwest having the highest building score at 24.7 and Olathe North the lowest at 22.3.

In Shawnee Mission, SM East had the highest average at 25.7 and SM North the lowest at 21.9, a range of 3.8 points.

Full building results for all three districts are below:

Blue Valley composite average 25.4

Blue Valley Northwest: 24.9

Blue Valley High: 25.8

Blue Valley North: 26.1

Blue Valley Southwest: 25

Blue Valley West: 25

Olathe District composite average: 23.8

Olathe East: 24

Olathe North: 22.3

Olathe Northwest: 24.7

Olathe South: 23.5

Shawnee Mission composite average: 23.6

Shawnee Mission East: 25.7

Shawnee Mission North: 21.9

Shawnee Mission Northwest: 23.4

Shawnee Mission South: 23.9

Shawnee Mission West: 22.4

Statewide, the composite average dropped to its lowest point in five years, to 21.7. This year also saw its highest number of test takers in seven years, 24,741.