Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Should the next SMSD superintendent be required to have a doctorate?

There appeared to be conflicting views among members of the Shawnee Mission Board of Education this week about whether candidates for the district’s next full-term superintendent should be required to hold a doctorate.

Some, like SM East area representative Donna Bysfield, argued that patrons would expect anyone leading a district of Shawnee Mission’s size and reputation to have earned the degree. Some suggested that, because so many district employees in positions below superintendent hold PhDs and EdDs, a superintendent who had not completed a doctoral program might be seen as unprepared.

But at-large member Brad Stratton pushed back on those assertions, arguing that he would prefer to see the district cast a wide net in attracting candidates, and that a rigid requirement for a doctorate might turn away talented, up-and-coming administrators who would be hungry to make a name for themselves in a high-profile position like leading Shawnee Mission.

Though he was not mentioned by name, board members and Ray & Associates representatives appeared to allude to the hiring of John Allison to lead Olathe Schools. Allison, who was previously superintendent in Wichita, has completed coursework toward a doctorate, but has not taken the degree.

Do you think candidates for the next Shawnee Mission Superintendent should be required to hold a doctorate? Why or why not?

Should the next SMSD superintendent be required to have a doctorate? Yes. No. Results Vote Should the next SMSD superintendent be required to have a doctorate? Yes. 124 ( 50.82 % ) No. 120 ( 49.18 % ) Back

