Prairie Village police looking for perpetrator of strong arm robbery at Village Shops

Prairie Village police say they’re looking for a man who forcefully took a purse from a women at the Village Shops Thursday night before knocking her to the ground, causing minor injuries.

Officers received the call on the incident just after 8:20 p.m. Thursday, where they found the victim who reported that she’d been attacked by a white male in his 20s in the parking lot outside Bag and Baggage. The victim described the suspect as between 5’8″ and 5’10” in height with a thin build and no facial hair. He had long, curly blond hair and was wearing a short-sleeved shirt and khaki shorts.

The perpetrator fled the scene of the robbery on foot, according to the victim, running northbound toward a red passenger vehicle, which he entered. The vehicle then drove away northbound on Tomahawk toward Mission Road.

The woman did not require medical treatment for the injuries she sustained.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Prairie Village police at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

Categories : Crime, Prairie Village

