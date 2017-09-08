Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Mission high schoolers featured in Grease ensemble starting at Starlight tonight. Four Shawnee Mission School District high school students will be performing before metro-wide crowds in Starlight Theatre’s production of Grease, which debuts tonight and runs through Sept. 14. Holly Jackson, Shawnee Mission West sophomore; Megan Walstrom, Shawnee Mission East junior; Amanda Dulny, Shawnee Mission Northwest senior; and Devyn Trondson, Shawnee Mission Northwest junior (shown from left to right above) are part of the 15-member Blue Star Teen Ensemble that will be featured in the performance.

Olathe board president issues statement on DACA. At Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, the Olathe School District joined Shawnee Mission and Kansas City, Kan., Public Schools in expressing concern with the decision to rescind DACA. Board president Brent McCune read a statement saying the decision had “the potential to impact the core mission of our organization.” [Board of Education Comments on DACA — Olathe Public Schools]

Former Shawnee Mission East orchestra teacher Jonathan Lane’s Westwood Ensemble announces first full season schedule. The musical ensemble organized by former SM East orchestra teacher Jonathan Lane is preparing to put on its “Alpha season” of performances starting Oct. 4 with an Americana-themed show featuring trombonist Marcus Lewis. You can find the group’s full season schedule, which includes a May 2 performance at SM North, here.