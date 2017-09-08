Thank You to our 1,154 subscribers

Mission post office removing sign banning animals from premises

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 8, 2017 8:00 am · Comments

No_Animals_Allowed

The US Post Office location on Johnson Drive in Mission has removed a sign that had been in the window for the past couple weeks informing customers that “no animals” were allowed inside the facility.

That sign raised questions from a Shawnee Mission Post reader, who wondered whether that prohibition applied to service animals as well. When contacted about the post office policy, Strategic Communications Specialist Stacy St. John said the sign never should have been posted.

“Service animals are allowed in our offices, and we’re asking the employees there to remove the sign,” she said Thursday.

Moreover, the postal service does not rigidly enforce any policy requiring that a pet be officially registered as a service animal.

“We don’t ask for documentation,” she said. “Unless an animal is being disruptive or a threat to customers or staff, we allow people to have [animals] when they do business in our lobby.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Mission

Comments

Comments

Related

Daisy Rodriguez and Ted Gavalas outside the space at 6116 Johnson Drive that will become their new Oregano and Thyme Mediterranean Market.

After years soaking in culture of the Mediterranean, couple will open specialty grocery store on Johnson Drive

Sandy Russell behind the counter at Twisted Sisters.

Five years in, Twisted Sisters Coffee Shop has become community hub on Johnson Drive

DCP_3121

The sights of the inaugural Mission Sunflower Festival

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.