Leawood police looking for man who fondled himself in front of girl and tutor at library

Leawood police are looking for a man they say touched himself inappropriately in front of a girl and her tutor at the Leawood Pioneer branch of the Johnson County library last week.

A release from the department is copied below:

The Leawood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a subject who fondled himself in front of a young girl. On Tuesday, August 29th, at 5 p.m., the girl and her female tutor were meeting at the Leawood branch of the Johnson County Library. The suspect, a Hispanic male in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds with a short, scruffy beard, sat down near the two females. After a few moments he repeatedly touched his groin and fondled himself. The suspect never physically interacted with the women during the event. The girl and the tutor immediately reported the incident to library personnel, who then contacted Leawood Police. Unfortunately the suspect fled the library once the women approached the staff. The library provided the attached images to help in identifying this subject. The police department and the Johnson County Libraries work diligently to keep the library a safe space for young and old. If you are able to identify this suspect, please contact Detective Jason Ahring at 913-663-9312 or [email protected]

The security camera image of the suspect is below: