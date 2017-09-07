Shawnee Mission Post to hold school board candidate forum Oct. 21; send us your questions for all the candidates on this fall’s ballots

The Shawnee Mission Post will host a forum for the candidates running for the Shawnee Mission board of education the morning of Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Sylvester Powell, Jr., Community Center in Mission.

The forum will feature a moderated question and answer session with at-large candidates Heather Ousley and Mandi Hunter, SM East area candidates Jim Lockard and Mary Sinclair, and SM West area candidates Laura Guy and incumbent Craig Denny.

There will be donuts. We’ll release final details on start and stop times in the weeks to come.

In addition to the candidate forum, we will be putting together and distributing a questionnaire for the school board candidates as well as the candidates running for the following offices:

Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees

Fairway Mayor and City Council

Lenexa City Council

Merriam Mayor and City Council

Mission City Council

Mission Hills City Council

Overland Park Mayor and City Council

Prairie Village City Council

Roeland Park Mayor and City Council

Shawnee City Council

Westwood City Council

Westwood Hills City Council

(We’ll also be partnering with the Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce to hold candidate forums for mayoral races in a number of cities. Stay tuned for details…)

We want to know what issues you’d like to hear the candidates address in our forums and questionnaires. Send us your suggestions via email, social media, or phone (913-626-6273) by Sept. 15!