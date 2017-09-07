Thank You to our 1,152 subscribers

Shawnee Mission ACT average for 2017 is 23.6, down slightly from 2016 but well above state and national scores

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 7, 2017 12:32 pm · Comments

SMSouth

Shawnee Mission high school students continued to show relatively strong college readiness as measured on the American College Testing (ACT) exam.

Figures released by the administration today show that Shawnee Mission students who took the exam average a composite score of 23.6 on the 36 point scale. In 2016, Shawnee Mission students average 23.9 on the exam. In 2015, the average was 23.8.

The 2017 figures continue to compare favorably to state and national averages. Across Kansas, the average composite score for test takers this year was 21.7. The national average is 21.

Interim Superintendent Kenny Southwick credit students and teachers for the continued success.

“In the Shawnee Mission School District, excellence is more than an expectation, it is the norm,” he said. “We could not achieve these results without our phenomenal teachers.”

Shawnee Mission’s closest peer districts, Blue Valley and Olathe, have yet to announce 2017 ACT results for their students.

The initial information released by the district did not include building level composite average for each of the five high schools. We’ve requested that information and will update the story when we receive it.

