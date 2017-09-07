Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Johnson County Park and Recreation District to host 8th annual Cars in the Park event to benefit Special Olympics. Attention gearheads: it’s time to shine up that classic car for the annual Cars in the Park show. The event, hosted by Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s Special Population/Special Olympics staff, gives area residents a chance to check out dozens of impeccably restored classic rides while showing off their own. Pre-registration for vehicles through Sept. 23 is $20. Day-of registration is $25. New this year, car, motorcycle and truck clubs can register 15 or more vehicles for just $15 per vehicle. The show will be Saturday, Sept. 30 at Theatre in the Park, 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee. The event is free and open to the public and includes food vendors, raffles and a silent auction. Judges will award prizes in 15 car categories. For more information, visit the JCPRD’s site here.

Democratic congressional candidate Welder announces endorsement of labor group. Brent Welder, a Bonner Springs attorney who entered the race for the Democratic nomination for the District 3 congressional seat in July, this week announced the endorsement of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees (BMWE) labor union.