Thank You to our 1,152 subscribers

Developer gets financial incentives approval for new mixed-use building at Lenexa’s City Center

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 7, 2017 9:20 am · Comments
A rendering of the proposed building approved for industrial revenue bond by the Lenexa City Council Tuesday.

A rendering of the proposed building approved for industrial revenue bond by the Lenexa City Council Tuesday.

By Dawn Bormann Novascone

A multi-story mixed use building with space for a restaurant and retail received city approval Tuesday to be included in the tax increment finance district at City Center.

The Lenexa City Council approved a tax increment finance package for what’s been dubbed the “Central Green MXD Project.” The governing body also approved $8 million in industrial revenue bonds for the developer to construct the building.

The building will sit on 1.4 acres at the northeast corner of 87th Street Parkway and Penrose Lane. It overlooks Central Green Park.

The 48,000-square foot building received development approval in June. But the action Tuesday allows the developers, Central Green LLC, to capitalize on the City Center financial incentives.

The LLC includes a familiar name. The city agreements were signed by Scott Anderson, a partner with Riley Drive Entertainment. The group also operates Ignite Wood Fire Grill and Saints Pub + Patio in City Center.

The proposal calls for the building to house parking on the first floor with restaurant and retail uses on the second floor. Office space would occupy part of the second floor as well as the third and fourth story.

The plan includes space for additional surface parking and reconfiguring the existing on-street parking along Penrose Lane. The entrances would be along Penrose Lane and Elmridge Street.

The building sets well within the 424-acres City Center TIF district approved by the City Council in 2005.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Development, Lenexa

Comments

Comments

Related

Public_Market

Lenexa cuts the ribbon on Public Market, expanding amenities at new City Center

Starbucks_Lot

A look at the proposal for redeveloping Regency Park at 93rd and Metcalf

First Washington's concept for the redevelopment of Corinth Square South would require the demolition of the Mission Road Antique Mall building.

First Washington overture on Corinth Square South redevelopment gets chilly reception at Prairie Village council

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.