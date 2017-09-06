Overland Park tops list of Best Places to Raise a Family among 150 biggest U.S. cities

Overland Park is the best place in America to raise a family, according to a new set of rankings from the website WalletHub.

The report, released Tuesday, ranks the country’s 150 most populous cities based on 41 variables, from the cost of housing and quality of schools to the job market and recreation. Led by strong performances in the rankings affordability, socioeconomics and health and safety categories, Overland Park beat out Madison, Wis., for the top slot. Plano, Tex., Seattle and Fremont, Calif., took the other spots among the top five.

You can find the full rankings on WalletHub’s website here.

Kansas City, Mo., came in at number 75 on the list. Wichita was 78.

WalletHub gave Overland Park its top score in the affordability category, noting that had nearly the highest median family salary adjusted for cost of living of all the cities it considered. The only category where the city fared below average was “family fun,” where the site used factors like the number of playgrounds per capita, parkland acreage and walkability to gauge the amount of recreation options residents have. In that category, Overland Park came in 103rd out of the 150 cities.

It’s not the first time this year that Overland Park has fared especially well in such rankings. In April, Livability placed Overland Park among the top 10 in its Best Places to Live list, which ranked more than 2,000 cities.