Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Yoder, Ramsey respond to Trump admin decision to end DACA. President Trump’s announcement Tuesday that he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months drew demonstrators to the streets in dozens of American cities, including here in Kansas City, where hundreds gathered on the Plaza to show support for “Dreamers.” The announcement also prompted reaction from a number of area officials, including Rep. Kevin Yoder issued a statement saying that he did not favor deporting the Dreamers, but that President Obama’s order creating the DACA program was unconstitutional. “I have great sympathy for minors that were illegally brought to the United States through no fault of their own and who know no other country than the United States of America. We are a nation of immigrants,” Yoder said. “Yet, we are also a nation that values the rule of law, and President Obama’s DACA order was an unconstitutional abuse of executive authority. The Administration is right to restore proper balance of powers under our Constitution.” Andrea Ramsey, who hopes to challenge Yoder as the Democratic nominee for his seat, issued a statement as well, saying that the decision was “punishing people brought here as kids — through no fault of their own — throwing lives into chaos and doubt.”

Shawnee Mission board to hold special meeting tonight including discussion on superintendent search. The Shawnee Mission Board of Education will meet tonight at 8 p.m. in a special session that will include an information discussion with Ray and Associates about the search for a new superintendent. The board will also consider the new teacher contract tentatively approved by negotiating parties last week.

Surveillance report finds West Nile-infected mosquitos in Johnson County. Health officials say that recent surveillance reports have found mosquitos infected with the West Nile Virus across Kansas, including in Johnson County. The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment recommends residents follow these CDC prevention tips to mitigate the risk of infection.

Mill Creek Elementary put on lockdown as Lenexa police address potentially suicidal individual. Shawnee Mission School District police on Tuesday placed Lenexa’s Mill Creek Elementary on lockdown during dismissal as city police in the area address an armed individually they believed may be suicidal. A message to parents Tuesday afternoon said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” and that administrators “did not dismiss students until we received word from district police that is was safe to do so.”

SM West PTSA sets board candidate meet and greet for Monday. The Shawnee Mission West PTSA will host a candidate meet-and-greet event Monday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. in the SM West library. At-large candidates Mandi Hunter and Heather Ousley and SM West area candidates Craig Denny and Laura Guy will be in attendance.