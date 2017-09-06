Man arrested, charged with kidnapping after 75th Street condominium invasions in Prairie Village

A 51 year old Kansas City, Mo., man is in Johnson County jail today on charges stemming from two Prairie Village home invasions in May.

Marcell Mayo is being held on $100,000 bond and will make his first appearance in Johnson County District Court at 1:30 p.m. to face charges of kidnapping, robbery and aggravated burglary.

Police allege that Mayo was the man who broke into residences in the 5100 block of 75th Street in two incidents just days apart from one another this spring. In one instance, the perpetrator entered the home through an unlocked door and then forced its resident to stay in a room there while he went through pilfering valuables. A week and a half earlier, a resident reported that a man rang the doorbell of a residence and then forced his way into the home. As in the later case, he forced the resident to stay in a room while he went through the home taking items.

Police reports initially described the suspect as being a black male approximately 6’02” and between 20 and 30 years old. In June, officers released security camera images from the intersection of 75th Street and Mission Road that showed a Buick LeSabre they believed was connected with the crimes.

Prairie Village Police Capt. Myron Ward informed the city council Monday that Marcel was arrested at an apartment in Missouri on Friday.