MainStream political action committee releases general election voting recommendations

The MainStream Coalitions political action committee has released its list of voting recommendations for the 2017 general elections, giving its support to more than a dozen candidates in Shawnee Mission area races.

The recommendations for local races are as follows:

Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education

At Large Seat : Dual recommendation for Mandi Hunter and Heather Ousley

SM East Seat : Mary Sinclair

: Mary Sinclair SM West Seat: Laura Guy

Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees

At Large (vote for four candidates or fewer): Jerry Cook, Lee Cross, Angeliina Lawson, Paul Snider

Fairway

Mayor: Melanie Hepperly

Leawood

Ward 2 Council Seat: Mary Larson

Lenexa

Ward 1 Council Seat : Aaron Borghardt

Ward 4 Council Seat: Mandy Stuke

Merriam

Mayor : Ken Sissom

Ward 2 Council Seat : Patty Newkirk

Ward 3 Council Seat : Christine Hands

: Christine Hands Ward 4 Council Seat: David Neal

Mission

Ward 1 Council Seat : Hillary Thomas

Ward 2 Council Seat : Steve Betzold

: Steve Betzold Ward 4 Council Seat: Sollie Flora

Mission Hills

At Large Council Seats (vote for two or fewer): Bill Bruning, Barbara Nelson

Overland Park

Mayor : Carl Gerlach

Ward 1 Council Seat : Dual recommendation for Logan Heley and Dave Janson

Ward 2 Council Seat : Curt Skoog

Ward 4 Council Seat : Terry Goodman

: Terry Goodman Ward 6 Council Seat: Chris Newlin

Prairie Village

Ward 1 Council Seat : Jori Nelson

Ward 2 Council Seat : Tucker Poling

: Tucker Poling Ward 3 Council Seat: Sheila Myers

Roeland Park

Mayor : Mike Kelly

Ward 2 Council Seat : Jen Hill

Ward 3 Council Seat : Claudia McCormack

: Claudia McCormack Ward 4 Council Seat: Jim Kelly

Shawnee

Ward 1 Council Seat : Matthew Zimmerman

Ward 3 Council Seat : Justin Adrian

: Justin Adrian Ward 4 Council Seat: Lindsey Constance

Westwood

At Large Council Seats (vote for three or fewer): Jason Hannaman, Jeff Harris

Westwood Hills

At Large Council Seats (vote for five or fewer): Edward Gogol, Karen Sexton