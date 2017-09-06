MainStream political action committee releases general election voting recommendations

The MainStream Coalitions political action committee has released its list of voting recommendations for the 2017 general elections, giving its support to more than a dozen candidates in Shawnee Mission area races.
The recommendations for local races are as follows:
Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education
- At Large Seat: Dual recommendation for Mandi Hunter and Heather Ousley
- SM East Seat: Mary Sinclair
- SM West Seat: Laura Guy
Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees
- At Large (vote for four candidates or fewer): Jerry Cook, Lee Cross, Angeliina Lawson, Paul Snider
Fairway
- Mayor: Melanie Hepperly
Leawood
- Ward 2 Council Seat: Mary Larson
Lenexa
- Ward 1 Council Seat: Aaron Borghardt
- Ward 4 Council Seat: Mandy Stuke
Merriam
- Mayor: Ken Sissom
- Ward 2 Council Seat: Patty Newkirk
- Ward 3 Council Seat: Christine Hands
- Ward 4 Council Seat: David Neal
Mission
- Ward 1 Council Seat: Hillary Thomas
- Ward 2 Council Seat: Steve Betzold
- Ward 4 Council Seat: Sollie Flora
Mission Hills
- At Large Council Seats (vote for two or fewer): Bill Bruning, Barbara Nelson
Overland Park
- Mayor: Carl Gerlach
- Ward 1 Council Seat: Dual recommendation for Logan Heley and Dave Janson
- Ward 2 Council Seat: Curt Skoog
- Ward 4 Council Seat: Terry Goodman
- Ward 6 Council Seat: Chris Newlin
Prairie Village
- Ward 1 Council Seat: Jori Nelson
- Ward 2 Council Seat: Tucker Poling
- Ward 3 Council Seat: Sheila Myers
Roeland Park
- Mayor: Mike Kelly
- Ward 2 Council Seat: Jen Hill
- Ward 3 Council Seat: Claudia McCormack
- Ward 4 Council Seat: Jim Kelly
Shawnee
- Ward 1 Council Seat: Matthew Zimmerman
- Ward 3 Council Seat: Justin Adrian
- Ward 4 Council Seat: Lindsey Constance
Westwood
- At Large Council Seats (vote for three or fewer): Jason Hannaman, Jeff Harris
Westwood Hills
- At Large Council Seats (vote for five or fewer): Edward Gogol, Karen Sexton