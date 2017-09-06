Thank You to our 1,152 subscribers

MainStream political action committee releases general election voting recommendations

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 6, 2017 8:35 am · Comments

The MainStream Coalitions political action committee has released its list of voting recommendations for the 2017 general elections, giving its support to more than a dozen candidates in Shawnee Mission area races.

The recommendations for local races are as follows:

Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education

  • At Large Seat: Dual recommendation for Mandi Hunter and Heather Ousley
  • SM East Seat: Mary Sinclair
  • SM West Seat: Laura Guy

Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees

  • At Large (vote for four candidates or fewer): Jerry Cook, Lee Cross, Angeliina Lawson, Paul Snider

Fairway

  • Mayor: Melanie Hepperly

Leawood

  • Ward 2 Council Seat: Mary Larson

Lenexa

  • Ward 1 Council Seat: Aaron Borghardt
  • Ward 4 Council Seat: Mandy Stuke

Merriam

  • Mayor: Ken Sissom
  • Ward 2 Council Seat: Patty Newkirk
  • Ward 3 Council Seat: Christine Hands
  • Ward 4 Council Seat: David Neal

Mission

  • Ward 1 Council Seat: Hillary Thomas
  • Ward 2 Council Seat: Steve Betzold
  • Ward 4 Council Seat: Sollie Flora

Mission Hills

  • At Large Council Seats (vote for two or fewer): Bill Bruning, Barbara Nelson

Overland Park

  • Mayor: Carl Gerlach
  • Ward 1 Council Seat: Dual recommendation for Logan Heley and Dave Janson
  • Ward 2 Council Seat: Curt Skoog
  • Ward 4 Council Seat: Terry Goodman
  • Ward 6 Council Seat: Chris Newlin

Prairie Village

  • Ward 1 Council Seat: Jori Nelson
  • Ward 2 Council Seat: Tucker Poling
  • Ward 3 Council Seat: Sheila Myers

Roeland Park

  • Mayor: Mike Kelly
  • Ward 2 Council Seat: Jen Hill
  • Ward 3 Council Seat: Claudia McCormack
  • Ward 4 Council Seat: Jim Kelly

Shawnee

  • Ward 1 Council Seat: Matthew Zimmerman
  • Ward 3 Council Seat: Justin Adrian
  • Ward 4 Council Seat: Lindsey Constance

Westwood

  • At Large Council Seats (vote for three or fewer): Jason Hannaman, Jeff Harris

Westwood Hills

  • At Large Council Seats (vote for five or fewer): Edward Gogol, Karen Sexton
