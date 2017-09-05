Renovation Sensation, homes tour fundraiser for SM East’s SHARE program, returns Sept. 20

Each fall for the past 14 years, design-conscious northeast Johnson County residents have flowed through a selection of freshly renovated homes to get remodeling ideas, and raise money for a good cause.

The annual Renovation Sensation homes tour is the primary fundraiser for Shawnee Mission East’s SHARE program, a student-led volunteer service organization that had gained national recognition.

The 2017 event will kick off with a patrons party Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the home of Katherine and Joel McLiney, who reside in a Prairie Village home that was once the Mission Valley Hunt Club clubhouse. Tour day is Wednesday, Sept. 20. Party passes cost $75. A tour pass is $25. You can purchase tickets to the events online here, or by visiting Spruce Home in old Leawood, or at the Fairway, Corinth, Village Shops and Camelot Court Hen House markets.

This year’s tour features four northeast Johnson County homes, from a 1920s classic to a modern masterpiece. Here’s a summary of this year’s tour homes provided by the organizers.

8502 Cherokee Place, Leawood

Nestled at the bottom of a quiet cul-de-sac, this white colonial anchors the street. While traditional on the

outside, the brand new interior is light and bright with current and modern touches throughout the home. There

are beautiful features in every room that catch your eye, from wallpaper to fabric to fixtures. This house is made

for family living, yet entertaining is easy with the large kitchen/hearth, beautiful outdoor space and many play areas.

4301 W 87th Street, Prairie Village

This stunning modern home sits on a beautiful sprawling lot in Prairie Village. The open floor plan creates fantastic

gathering spaces, perfect for their large family and their love of entertaining. You won’t want to miss the lovely

outdoor living areas and exotic landscaping. The attention to detail in this well thought out home is one of

the many things that make it such an interesting piece of architecture.

3700 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Fairway

Originally built in 1927, this stunning traditional house with a European style was transformed in 2005 to double

the home’s original size. The two-story addition included the kitchen, breakfast room, mudroom, master suite,

study, guest suite and garage. Also a new family room and playroom were added in the basement. From the

moment you enter this house, you’ll understand why it has received such accolades.

4722 W 68th Street, Prairie Village

Set on a half acre, this new home is a blend of traditional touches with modern amenities perfect for a growing family. It boasts great spaces for entertaining including a walkout basement with bar and wine storage room and screened porch with built in TV and stone fireplace.