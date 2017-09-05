On final try, SM Northwest senior notches his coveted perfect ACT score

When Jackson Brogan sat down for the ACT in June, he knew what he was getting into.

The Shawnee Mission Northwest senior had taken the college entrance exam four times previously, twice as a middle schooler at Good Shepherd Catholic School “just to see what it was all about.”

“These exams play a big part in getting into college, so I thought it might be good to get a little experience,” he said of his early forays into the exam.

That early experience appeared to have yielded some benefits: When he took the ACT for the first time as a high schooler, he notched an impressive 34, putting him in the 99th percentile of all test takers nationwide.

But Brogan had a nagging suspicion that he might be able to improve on that performance.

“I thought, ‘Let’s just see if I can get any better,'” he recalled.

So he sat down for the exam again. When the scores came back, he’d improved by a point to 35, one shy of a perfect 36.

“When I saw that, I decided, okay, I’ll try one more time for a 36, and then I’m done,” he said.

When he took the test in June, though, he walked away feeling a bit dispirited. Compared to the previous two outings, this test had felt notably challenging.

“It definitely felt like the hardest one,” he said. “I kind of felt like, well, 35 is good. I’m happy. That’s it.”

A few weeks later, Brogran and a friend were leaving the gym when they got a text from a classmate letting them know the most recent ACT scores had been posted online. They pulled over their car and brought the scores up on their phones, where Brogran saw that he’d earned his coveted perfect score.

“I couldn’t really believe it,” he said. “I definitely didn’t think I’d gotten it that time.”

Brogan says he’s hoping to attend Northwestern University with plans to study architectural engineering. He says he’d like to continue playing in the band in college. (He plays piano and trumpet).

As for his perfect ACT score, Brogan said he’d grateful to his family and his teacher at SM Northwest for their support over the years.

“I give big thanks to my parents for their support and for pushing me,” he said. “My teachers at Northwest have been amazing, too.”