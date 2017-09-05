Thank You to our 1,149 subscribers

Fairway police looking for driver of brown sedan that hit pedestrian and fled

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 5, 2017 6:10 pm · Comments

Fairway_police

Fairway police are asking the public for assistance identifying the driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Belinder Tuesday afternoon and then fled the scene. The Fairway Police Department’s release on the incident is below:

The Fairway Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in the 5200 block of Belinder (just north of Shawnee Mission Parkway) on Tuesday September 5, 2017 about 3:40 p.m. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of an arm injury. The vehicle involved was described as a brown sedan with a broken driver’s side mirror and was last seen turning to go westbound on Shawnee Mission Parkway from Belinder.

If you have information on the vehicle or witnessed the accident please contact Cpl. Bayless with the Fairway, Kansas Police Department at 913-262-2364.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Fairway

Comments

Comments

Related

Churchill_Building

Renovations under way to transform former Churchill building into new Fairway city hall

Jim_Poplinger

Jim Poplinger enters race for Fairway mayor, setting up contest against fellow councilmember Melanie Hepperly

The Old Mission United Methodist Church sanctuary on Shawnee Mission Parkway is one of the most recognized structures in northeast Johnson County.

Fairway’s Old Mission United Methodist kicks off 75th anniversary celebrations with focus on service projects

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.