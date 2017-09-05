Fairway police looking for driver of brown sedan that hit pedestrian and fled

Fairway police are asking the public for assistance identifying the driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Belinder Tuesday afternoon and then fled the scene. The Fairway Police Department’s release on the incident is below:

The Fairway Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in the 5200 block of Belinder (just north of Shawnee Mission Parkway) on Tuesday September 5, 2017 about 3:40 p.m. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of an arm injury. The vehicle involved was described as a brown sedan with a broken driver’s side mirror and was last seen turning to go westbound on Shawnee Mission Parkway from Belinder.

If you have information on the vehicle or witnessed the accident please contact Cpl. Bayless with the Fairway, Kansas Police Department at 913-262-2364.