Happy Labor Day, northeast Johnson County

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 4, 2017 7:09 am · Comments
Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant workers in 1953. Photo via Johnson County Museum.

Happy Labor Day, everyone. We’ll be taking the holiday off, but will be back tomorrow morning with fresh coverage of northeast Johnson County.

Categories : Prairie Village

