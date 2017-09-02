Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray dine at Cafe Provence in Prairie Village

Bill Murray and his brother Brian Doyle-Murray have been in KC the past few days, with the duo making a stop at Kauffman Stadium earlier this week to meet the Royals.

On Friday, they swung through Prairie Village for dinner.

Cafe Provence proprietors Patrick and Joanne Quillec said they didn’t know the famous brothers would be joining them for dinner, but they were more than happy to have them. Brian’s wife Christina Stauffer was with the Murray brothers. Stauffer has ties to the area, having studied at Kansas State University, according to her IMDB profile.

“They had a great time and were very pleasant,” said Patrick.