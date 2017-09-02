Thank You to our 1,149 subscribers

Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray dine at Cafe Provence in Prairie Village

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 2, 2017 10:33 am · Comments
Murray_Bros

The Murray brothers took a moment to pose for a photo with their server, chef Dusty Remsing and owner Joanee Quillec at Cafe Provence on Friday.

Bill Murray and his brother Brian Doyle-Murray have been in KC the past few days, with the duo making a stop at Kauffman Stadium earlier this week to meet the Royals.

On Friday, they swung through Prairie Village for dinner.

Cafe Provence proprietors Patrick and Joanne Quillec said they didn’t know the famous brothers would be joining them for dinner, but they were more than happy to have them. Brian’s wife Christina Stauffer was with the Murray brothers. Stauffer has ties to the area, having studied at Kansas State University, according to her IMDB profile.

“They had a great time and were very pleasant,” said Patrick.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Notable folks, Restaurants

Comments

Comments

Related

Photo via Raising Cane's.

Raising Cane’s opens in Shawnee, first Kansas location inside 435 loop

Richard and Coleen Babcock will open their new Ambrosia Cafe in downtown Overland Park in September.

Husband, wife team to open new Ambrosia Cafe in downtown Overland Park

Jim Cosgrove, better known as "Mr. Stinky Feet," has just released a book of essays.

‘Mr. Stinky Feet’ shares lessons on parenting — and being parented — in new book

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.