Raising Cane’s opens in Shawnee, first Kansas location inside 435 loop

September 1, 2017
Photo via Raising Cane's.

A rapidly growing Louisiana-based chain focused on chicken fingers opened its first location inside the I-435 loop in Johnson County this week.

Raising Cane’s, which offers meals that pair chicken fingers with fries, cole slaw and dipping sauces, opened its newest location on Tuesday in Shawnee at 10704 Shawnee Mission Parkway. The opening events Tuesday drew a sizable crowd, drawing enough attendees that officials had to put traffic control measures in place.

Raising Cane’s had three existing locations in the metro area prior to the opening of the Shawnee restaurant, one in Blue Springs, one in Westport, and one in southern Overland Park.

The new location employees a staff of approximately 70.

“We are excited to continue our expansion in Kansas and we’re especially thrilled to bring the people of Shawnee their very own Raising Cane’s,” said General Manager Bryson Austin. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew here and we’re all looking forward to getting involved with the schools and other organizations in the community.”

