Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How will you be spending Labor Day Weekend?

The informal end to the summer season has arrived with Labor Day Weekend.

How will you be spending the holiday? Are you staying here in town, or heading afield?

How will you be celebrating this Labor Day weekend? We're staying in town. We're hitting the road. Results Vote How will you be celebrating this Labor Day weekend? We're staying in town. 1 ( 100 % ) We're hitting the road. 0 ( 0 % ) Back

How will you be celebrating this Labor Day weekend? We're staying in town. 1 ( 100 % ) We're hitting the road. 0 ( 0 % ) Back