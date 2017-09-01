Thank You to our 1,148 subscribers

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How will you be spending Labor Day Weekend?

Posted by Jay Senter  · September 1, 2017 11:55 am · Comments

Labor-Day-Trip

The informal end to the summer season has arrived with Labor Day Weekend.

How will you be spending the holiday? Are you staying here in town, or heading afield?

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Pulse of NEJC

Comments

Comments

Related

Kevin_Yoder_Town_Hall

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: How would you grade Rep. Kevin Yoder’s town hall appearance?

UDC_Memorial_KC

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Should Kansas City remove the United Daughters of the Confederacy Memorial?

Jeff Colyer addressing the Northeast Johnson County Conservatives in 2016.

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Who is most likely to emerge as the Republican nominee for Kansas governor?

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.