Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Fire Department Water Rescue Team heads to Houston to assist in relief efforts. A group of Shawnee Fire Department firefighters are in Texas today along with a number of other water rescue teams from Kansas to assist with the rescue efforts in flood-ravaged southeast Texas. They left in the middle of the night yesterday, headed to College Station, where they were to receive their assignments. The team is expected to be back in Shawnee Sept. 6.

Lancers open 2017 campaign with solid win, Cougars fall to Lawrence. The Lancers kicked off their 2017 football season with a 28-6 victory on the road against Olathe South. Milton Braasch and Kelyn Bolton each had two touchdowns for the Lancers. Meanwhile, SM Northwest couldn’t find a way past Lawrence, falling 42-21 at SM North District Stadium.