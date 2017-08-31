Shawnee Mission making major updates to student iPad, Macbook management system

Four years after it launched its 1:1 technology initiative, which provides an iPad or Macbook to every student, the Shawnee Mission School District this year is making significant updates to the systems used to control student access to apps.

In the first years of the program, students used individual Apple IDs to log in and download applications used for classroom exercises. After a couple of years of operation, though, teachers found that it was relatively easy for students to download non-classroom related programs to their school-issued devices, an issue that raised concerns among both teachers and parents.

As part of a program-wide refresh that included the introduction of hundreds of new devices to replace aging ones from the initial purchase in 2014, the district’s iPads and Macbooks are now using a new content filtering system, and are now using a management platform that allows students to access district apps without using an Apple ID.

Previously, the district used a program called Blue Coat as its content filter. This year, the devices will be using a content filter function through Cisco’s Web Security platform.

“This offers the district continued content filtering on and off campus but through a more reliable and manageable interface,” Executive Director of Information and Communications Technologies Drew Lane wrote to district leaders in a message this summer.

The district has also updated the way that apps are downloaded and stored on the devices.

“Students are no longer required to have an individual Apple ID for downloading district apps, to allow for better ease with student and teacher use,” said Erin Little, a director of communications with the district. “District provided apps have always been made available on a central management system, and continue to be so with Manager.”

The program is still in the initial stages of implementation, and the district is still gaining an “understanding of the benefits and challenges on this change,” according to Little.

Lane warned district staff that there would likely be hiccups given the scope of the updates.

“The refresh of 19,000 devices along with a change in mobile device management all while student and staffing changes are happening in large volume qualifies as something more than a significant event,” he wrote in an email distributed to staff. “ICT has worked hard to make this as painless as possible. That being said, there’s an expectation that things will require attention and that there will be bumps in the road.”

In July, the board of education approved an expenditure of $364,800 to replace devices in the district inventory that were damaged beyond repair.