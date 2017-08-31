Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Mission high school football season begins today. The 2017 high school football season gets under way for Shawnee Mission teams this weekend, with both Shawnee Mission East and Shawnee Mission Northwest kicking off their campaigns tonight. The Lancers take on Olathe South at the Olathe District Athletic Complex. The Cougars face Lawrence at SM North District Stadium. SM North, West and South open their seasons Friday, with the Indians and Raiders facing each other at SM North District Stadium, and the Vikings facing Free State at SM South District stadium. You can hear SM East coach Dustin Delaney’s chat with PrepsKC.com about the coming year here.

Prairie Village Police hosting FroYo with a Cop Friday evening. The Prairie Village Police Department will be hosting one of its informal community engagement sessions Friday evening at Peachwave, 9424 Mission Road. The “FroYo with a Cop” event will run from 5 to 7 p.m.