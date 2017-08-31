No charges filed at this point in shooting that left 44-year-old man dead in Merriam last week

A week after an apparent altercation outside a home in Merriam left a 44-year-old man dead, police say they’re still investigating what led to the shooting.

Police found the man who had driven Santos Thompson to the home near 67th Street and Mastin in the early hours of Aug. 24 a few blocks from the scene of the shooting, where officers found Thompson already dead from a gunshot wound. Officers took the driver in for questioning after the incident, but he was eventually released. At this point, no arrest has been made nor charges filed. The driver of the car is not in custody, according to Merriam Police Chief Mike Daniels.

“We are continuing our investigation,” Daniels said.

Services for Thompson are being held this afternoon in Garnett, Kan. Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Ottawa will follow