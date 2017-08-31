Local artists organizing auction at Mission store to benefit United Way of Houston for Harvey relief

A group of Kansas City artists are organizing in northeast Johnson County to raise money for hurricane relief in the Houston area.

The group, ARTISTSinKC, will host an art auction at Into the Mystic, 5727 Johnson Drive, on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. The auction will also have an online component, with people able to place bids via the internet starting Saturday morning.

Organizers started working to put the event together Monday, as images from the flood-ravaged streets of Houston started to make their way through the media. Brandy Cornwell, who is helping put the event on with Into the Mystic owner Eddie Smith, has asked local artists to consider donating works to be auctioned off. The group has also received donations of items like spa visits and hotel stays. They are asking that any donations be dropped off at Into the Mystic by Friday evening.

Cornwell says all proceeds from the event will go toward the United Way of Greater Houston’s Harvey relief efforts.

Here’s a link to the auction event page on Facebook.