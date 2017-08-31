Thank You to our 1,145 subscribers

Local artists organizing auction at Mission store to benefit United Way of Houston for Harvey relief

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 31, 2017 10:00 am · Comments
Harvey_relief

One of the works donated to the art auction. Photo via Facebook.

A group of Kansas City artists are organizing in northeast Johnson County to raise money for hurricane relief in the Houston area.

The group, ARTISTSinKC, will host an art auction at Into the Mystic, 5727 Johnson Drive, on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. The auction will also have an online component, with people able to place bids via the internet starting Saturday morning.

Organizers started working to put the event together Monday, as images from the flood-ravaged streets of Houston started to make their way through the media. Brandy Cornwell, who is helping put the event on with Into the Mystic owner Eddie Smith, has asked local artists to consider donating works to be auctioned off. The group has also received donations of items like spa visits and hotel stays. They are asking that any donations be dropped off at Into the Mystic by Friday evening.

Cornwell says all proceeds from the event will go toward the United Way of Greater Houston’s Harvey relief efforts.

Here’s a link to the auction event page on Facebook.

Eddie Smith, proprietor of Into the Mystic, where the auction will take place Saturday.

Eddie Smith, proprietor of Into the Mystic, where the auction will take place Saturday.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Events, Good causes

Comments

Comments

Related

DCP_3121

The sights of the inaugural Mission Sunflower Festival

The event kicks off with food trucks and live music tonight.

Mission gearing up for inaugural Sunflower Festival along Johnson Drive Friday and Saturday

VikingPalooza

West is Best Scholarship Fund’s ‘Vikingpalooza’ returns Saturday, will raise funds for youth activities scholarships

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.