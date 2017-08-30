Westwood police warn of IRS scam that invokes department’s name

By this point, most people have endured a call from a scammer claiming to represent the Internal Revenue Service and demanding payment for a past due tax balance that doesn’t exists. But the scam has taken on a local flavor, according to one northeast Johnson County police department.

Westwood Police Chief Greg O’Halloran sent a message to residents this week informing them that a person who lives in a neighboring city had received a call from someone claiming to be a “Westwood police officer working with the IRS.” The called ID showed “Westwood Police Department” and listed the police department’s actual number as the originator.

“For the time being if our number shows up on your caller ID and you haven’t been waiting on a call from us, just let it got to voice mail and then listen to the message,” O’Halloran wrote. “If it says anything like what we’ve described do not call them back. These criminals will eventually give up and start using another number.”

O’Halloran emphasized that local police departments would not be charged with enforcing an IRS issue.

“The IRS and the Westwood Police Department would never work this way… it’s a scam,” he said. “These are computer generated phone numbers that they hijack from computers outside our country. This has happened to a number of law enforcement agencies around the country and here locally.”