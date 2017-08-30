After elimination of ELL centers, Shawnee Mission shifts focus to improving classroom teacher competency

Yesterday: As demographic shift deepens, Shawnee Mission works to better integrate English language learners into the classroom

By Ayesha Vishnani

Even experienced classroom teachers can exhibit disruptive behavior if they don’t understand what they’re being taught.

That’s the lesson of one of the activities K-State’s Shabina Kavimandan uses in her instruction to Shawnee Mission School District teachers on incorporating English Language Learner (ELL) students into their classrooms.

In the exercise, Kavimandan will read a story called “The Invisible Girl” to a classroom of teachers in Hindi, Kavimandan’s first language.

During the first part of the story she uses gestures and visuals and also provides a word bank for students to help facilitate learning and encourage engagement. During the second part of the story, though, she reads in a direct manner without the previous support systems.

Kavimandan said the first method elicits a positive response among teachers as they are given tools to help them navigate an unfamiliar language. However, with the second instruction method, teachers will act up, often in shock.

“[If you ask a question] they will start answering it in whichever language they know or they will push the person next to them and say ‘you answer’ or something like that,” Kavimandan said.

She said this allows teachers to get a taste of the confusion ELL students experience when faced with not only an unfamiliar language but also a lack of thoughtful instruction.

“Then we bring it all together and say you know sometimes behavior problems occur in the classroom because kids are not understanding,” Kavimandan said. “So they take it towards behavior because they think if it becomes a behavior issue then the teacher won’t stress so much on the academics.”

Brookridge Elementary instructional coach JoAnna Euston, who took part of one of these sessions, said the experience was eye-opening when teachers realized how hard students had to work to understand concepts others can easily understand on a daily basis.

“So knowing how hard we had to work to keep up, to try to understand what she was saying not only in another language but also applying it to the context that it was being delivered allowed teachers to step back and say, ‘Whoa, this is why we use those skills and strategies,’” Euston said. “This is why we add this extra component of lesson design because they are working twice as hard as everybody else. We need to be providing access and tools so that they don’t have to work that hard. We need to be doing more work.”

Darren Dennis, Shawnee Mission’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction, said ELL students can pose unique challenges for educators, but they also bring a lot of value.

“They may not have some of the cultural background that a student who’s grown in Shawnee Mission would have,” Dennis said. “They bring something new, something rich and something important. But it’s also something we haven’t had in the past.”

The district has been continuing to experiment with the best ways to give ELL kids instruction and to ensure learning is not slowed down in classrooms. But not all methods have been effective.

Until two years ago, Shawnee Mission had “center schools” which meant that ELL students went to a designated building staffed with credentialed instructors with special training in working with students who don’t speak English as their first language. ELL students had to pass an English proficiency test to move to their neighborhood school. Eventually, the district determined this practice wasn’t efficient and begin the policy of enrolling ELL students in their neighborhood schools at the start of the year. That move increased the need for frontline teachers to learn strategies for integrating ELL students into their classrooms.

The district has hired a number of aides, translators and instructional coaches in an attempt to facilitate a positive environment for students. As the demographics change, those resources are becoming more and more important. By 2015, 14 schools in the district reported enrollments of more than 100 students in their ELL program. For three schools, that number is over 200.

Kavimandan said it is critical for teachers to recognize the value diverse experiences have on the classroom. One teacher at Westridge Middle School – which has 147 ELL students – told Kavimandan her most enriched discussions happen during the unit on the Mexican-American War because her Mexican students have so much to add to it.

“Our classrooms are perfect set up for that,” Kavimandan said. “We have kids from multiple different countries who can make the discussions so lively, who can enrich the discussions.”

With the rapid rise of the ELL population, Dennis said the district has had to find new ways to approach the changing language and cultural needs within the classroom.

“That language barrier makes that initial communication hard and we know that learning is about relationships,” Dennis said. “It’s about getting to know someone and growing in that relationship. When communication barriers are in place that makes it more difficult. It also makes it extremely rewarding when it happens.”

——————

After the end of her training session, Kavimandan made sure to highlight the importance of not only building relationships with students but also not leaving them behind after the first month of school.

“So that when the time comes a kid is not ready to answer something on a piece of paper because of their accent or because of something they shared with us at the beginning, their parents are having a divorce or something, let’s keep that on the back of our minds,” she said to the teachers. “There needs to be an ebb and flow between what we are learning about our kids, and if it’s showing in the way we are conducting instruction.”

Westridge has created a system for this school year so that each set of students work with the same set of teachers for easier collaboration. When Kavimandan led the sessions a few weeks ago, she said this structure will allow teachers to communicate easily about the needs of their students – whether they be linked to a language, cultural or other type of need.

“They are each other’s biggest resource, and there’s nothing else that can be a greater resource for them, for teachers,” Kavimandan said. “So they just have to work with each other to solve those problems and then we are the people who become their checks and balances.”

For the teachers at Brookridge Elementary – which has an ELL enrollment rate of 25 percent – an understanding of ELL is not an option. Principal Sue Adams has made it a prerequisite for all teachers to be ELL endorsed – which means they have either taken classes or self-studied for a test mandated by the state of Kansas.

“I felt that was a need of ours because I need to be able to move a child into any class and they need to have a teacher who understands the needs of their education,” Adams said. “They need to have that basis.”