Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Prairie Village accepting applications for next Teen Council class. The city of Prairie Village is accepting applications for its next Teen Council, which will begin later this fall and run through the end of the 2017-18 school year. The program provides high school sophomores, juniors and seniors with an up-close look at what makes a city run, including first-hand experiences with city council meetings, the police department and service projects. To be eligible, participants must reside in Prairie Village. The application period will run through Sept. 22. You can find more information on the program and the application process here.

Merriam police launch program to expand law enforcement access to security cameras. Merriam police have launched a new program where residents and local business owners can voluntarily register their security cameras with police. [Merriam Police roll out a new tool to help track crime — WDAF]