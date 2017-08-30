District reshuffles John Diemer kindergarten classes after complaint about racial segregation

Following a complaint from a district parent about the notable concentration of minority children in a single kindergarten classroom at the school, the Shawnee Mission School District recomposed its kindergarten rosters at John Diemer Elementary prior to the start of school.

John Diemer has 55 kindergarten students enrolled across three sections. As initially configured, one of the classrooms was made up of nine Hispanic students, three black or multi-ethnic students and three white students, according to the complaint.

“While the school admins probably had the kids[‘] best interests at heart (ELL program maybe?), what they’ve done here is in fact segregate all of the brown and black children,” the parent wrote. “Their good intentions do not negate the impact of this decision.”

In response to the complaint, district administrators intervened and remade the class rosters, splitting the Hispanic students more evenly across the sections. Shawnee Mission Director of Communications Erin Little said building administrators had initially sought to ensure that all students who qualified for English Language Learner services would have access to a credentialed instructor.

“If a student qualifies as an English Language Learner then we attempt when possible to place these students in a classroom with a teacher that holds a Kansas endorsement in English as a Second Language,” Little wrote. “These teachers have met the requirements to be considered highly qualified to provide services for English Language Learners.”

Little said that after the potential Title VI nondiscrimination violation came to the district’s attention, it set about addressing the matter as quickly as possible.

“While [information about a student’s ELL status] is important, it is essential that we maintain an appropriate balance of students among all classrooms,” Little wrote. “Once the concern was brought to the attention of the district office, we worked with the director and principal to correct the situation.”

The parent sent a note of thanks to the district after the situation was rectified.

Email correspondence among district administrators regarding the matter is embedded below:

Download (PDF, 379KB)