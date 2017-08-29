Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Merriam swears in four new officers. The city of Merriam on Monday held a swearing in ceremony for four new police officers. Officers April Gebke, Beau Soucie, Grant Sparks, Bradley Thomas join the force after months of training at the police academy and with the department.

Just a few slots left for Jazz Fest volunteers. Dozens of residents have stepped up to volunteer with the Prairie Village Jazz Festival Sept. 9, but organizers still need a few shifts filled. In particular, the city is still looking for several people to help with event break down after the final set wraps up Saturday night. You can see the available volunteer slots and register for them here.

Chip sealing program gets under way in Mission this week. Public works crews in Mission this week will begin overseeing execution of the city’s annual chip sealing program, which makes minor repairs to city streets to prevent deterioration. You can see a map of the locations where chip sealing will be conducted this year here. More information on the program is here.